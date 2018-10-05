Motorcycle rider pronounced dead after Etobicoke collision: police
Police attend the scene of a collision near Scarlett and Hill Garden roads on Oct. 5, 2018. (Peter Muscat)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 7:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 7:37PM EDT
A motorcycle rider has been pronounced dead after a collision in Etobicoke’s Humber Heights-Westmount neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Scarlett and Hill Garden roads. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a male victim without vital signs.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to police, the vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.