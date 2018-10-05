

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A motorcycle rider has been pronounced dead after a collision in Etobicoke’s Humber Heights-Westmount neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Scarlett and Hill Garden roads. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a male victim without vital signs.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to police, the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.