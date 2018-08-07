Mother, child who died in apparent drowning in Brampton identified
Elizabeth Solomon, 38, and five-year-old Emmanuel Akrong Jr. are seen in these undated photos.
A mother and child who died in an apparent double drowning in Brampton over the weekend have been identified as 38-year-old Elizabeth Solomon and five-year-old Emmanuel Akrong Jr.
The two were found unresponsive in a backyard pool at a residence on Hilson Court, in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Paramedics rushed to the boy and the woman to hospital without vital signs and they were pronounced dead a short time later.
An autopsy scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed and investigators have not yet determined a cause of death.