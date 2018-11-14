

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A mother and child were standing at a North York intersection, waiting to cross, when they were struck by a vehicle involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened in the Keele Street and Four Winds Drive area, near Finch Avenue West, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the area and subsequently the woman and child were hit.

According to witnesses, a car attempted to make a left turn and collided with a worker van.

The van then jumped the curb and plowed into two pedestrians.

“The grey car was trying to make a left turn and I think she really didn’t time it well enough and then the blue van connected with them,” one witness told CP24.

Bystanders reportedly rushed to help the two victims who were trapped under the van.

“A few of us pulled the van back off the people,” another witness said. “I literally ran to the fire station to let them know there was a bad accident over here.”

Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived, police said, but were transported to hospitals in serious condition.

The mother is said to be at Sunnybrook Hospital while her 11-year-old son was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

Roads in the area have reopened. Toronto police’s traffic services unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.