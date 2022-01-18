Toronto’s two biggest schools board will reopen for in-person learning tomorrow following a massive winter storm that kept its buildings shuttered for an additional two days.

The Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The TDSB cited the “significant progress” the city has made in clearing major roads and side streets as the primary factor in its decision.

The board also noted that the “vast majority” of its schools have now been plowed, with that work expected to continue into tomorrow morning.

“While delays are still possible, students and staff will more easily be able to travel to schools/sites given significant plowing operations underway in the GTA,” the board said in a memo to parents.

Schools were closed for in-person learning for the first two weeks of January amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

They were initially supposed to reopen on Monday but a major winter storm that dumped 36 centimetres of snow on the city interrupted those plans.

On Tuesday boards across the GTA were closed for a second straight day as the cleanup from the storm continued.

Some boards offered remote learning but the TDSB abandoned plans to do so after staff found that it "didn't go over well" on Monday, according to spokesperson Ryan Bird.

“We are hoping that with plows out throughout today, the sun is shining, that we should be able to dig out in time to return to in-person learning tomorrow," Bird told CP24 earlier in the day.

So far the TDSB and the TCDSB are the only GTA boards to formally announce a return to in-person learning tomorrow, however others are likely to follow suit.

In-person classes have not been held at public schools in Toronto since Dec. 21.