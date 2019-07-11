

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and most of southern Ontario, warning of possible strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

The warning says that severe thunderstorms may be possible Thursday afternoon.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornados, the weather agency said, and may be capable of producing winds that can gust 100 km/h.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement reads. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If you hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to be dangerous.

According to the weather agency, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms in Toronto. The temperatures are expected to reach 28 degrees, feeling like 37 degrees with the humidex.

The heat is expected to taper off in the evening, with temperatures forecast to drop to about 15 degrees overnight