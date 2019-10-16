TORONTO – Police have identified the “kingpin” in a multi-provincial human trafficking and organized crime investigation, which led to more than 300 charges being laid and 31 people taken into custody.

The investigation, dubbed Project Convalesce, began in October 2018 when two female victims of human trafficking got into contact with police while trying to escape an alleged pimp.

“How it came to light with York Regional Police was that there were two females that were engaged in the sex trade. At the time, they were in Vaughan and they were coming to the end of their rope and they had called York Regional Police for assistance while they were at a hotel in Vaughan,” Insp. Thai Truong told reporters at a news conference in Aurora, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

“At the time when officers arrived, they weren’t fully cooperative and they weren’t fully telling us what was going on – we had bits and pieces of what was happening. Our human trafficking investigators became engaged subsequently following that interaction and in the following days to come we had cooperation from one of the females.”

Truong said investigators then learned that the two women, who were from Quebec but had been relocated to Ontario, were attempting to flee the “primary target” of the investigation.

Jonathan Nyangwila, identified as the “kingpin” in Project Convalesce by police, had been “associated and involved with numerous women involved in the sex trade,” officers said.

“He was quickly identified as a pimp,” Truong said while pointing to Nyangwila’s image displayed on a board beside the podium at the news conference.

“We identified him as a human trafficker and the investigation commenced at that point where we started uncovering and unravelling a large criminal network.”

Police said throughout the “intense investigation” 34 search warrants were executed between Quebec and Ontario, which led to the arrest of 32 people, the seizure of eight vehicles and more than 300 charges being laid.

Of those charges, approximately 100 of them were related to human trafficking and the remaining 200 were related to other various offences.

Investigators said those charged in the investigation were also involved in “frauds, drug trafficking and weapons offences.”

Victims endured ‘horrific things’

Throughout the investigation, police said they were able to identify 12 victims and determine that more than 30 women, who were involved in the sex trade, were associated with the group of suspects.

“These victims endured violent assaults, sexual assaults and other degrading circumstances as they were controlled by these violent criminals,” York Regional Police deputy chief Brian Bigras said.

According to Truong, officers “living and breathing this project” discovered “horrific things.”

“They (the victims) are controlled in every way imaginable,” he said.

Police added that majority of the victims were living in Quebec, but had been relocated to Ontario and across Canada for sex trade purposes.

Therefore, the cross-border investigation included York Regional Police working with other policing partners, including the Ontario Provincial Police, the Toronto Police Service, the Peel Regional Police and the Quebec Integrated Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.

Project Convalesce demonstrated law enforcement’s commitment to preventing and enforcing human trafficking related crimes throughout the country, Bigras said while urging anyone looking for “a way out of that lifestyle” to contact police for assistance.

On October 10, hundreds of @YRP officers and members of partnering law enforcement agencies executed more than 30 warrants across the #GTA and #Quebec as part of #ProjectConvalesce. pic.twitter.com/40V5eSFP8F — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 16, 2019

Truong told reporters the investigation is still active and remains ongoing.

None of the charges laid in Project Convalesce have been proven in court.