

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A cat rescue group says it has helped remove more than 300 animals from a single Toronto apartment.

In a post on its website, Toronto Cat Rescue said it responded over the weekend to a “perilous hoarding situation” alongside Toronto Animal Services.

“Over 300 cats were found, and TCR was on hand to help out and take 70 of the cats on Saturday,” the group said in its post.

The group did not provide any information about the resident of the unit or the location of the apartment.

The cats have been placed with foster families for observation and all of them will be vaccinated and spayed or neutered, TCR said.

The group noted that this is the second large cat-hoarding situation they have been called to assist with in roughly a month.

In late March, the group helped remove more than 100 cats from a house in Toronto.

Bylaws in the city state that no more than six cats are allowed in a single home.

“It’s a terrible way for cats to live,” the TCR statement said of homes where cats are hoarded. “If you know that someone has too many cats, it is best to report it sooner rather than later. Unsterilized cats breed prolifically, and with only a nine week gestation things get out of control very quickly.”

The cats and kittens removed from the apartment will eventually be put up for permanent adoption.