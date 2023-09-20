More than $1M worth of luxury watches, cash stolen in downtown Toronto heist: police

Police are looking for three men who they say are connected to the theft of more than $1 million worth of luxury watches and cash from a downtown Toronto condo last week.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers responded to a break-and-enter call on Sept. 14 at a condo building in the area of Bay and Adelaide streets in the city’s Financial District.

Investigators say one suspect broke into a condo unit, and obtained “a quantity of exclusive watches” and cash totalling more than $1 million.

The brands of watches stolen include Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, police said.

After the suspect left the building, officers said he walked eastbound on Adelaide Street and was seen entering a white 2013 to 2015 Honda Civic with two other suspects.

At that point, police said, one suspect exited the Honda Civic. According to police, the driver of the Honda Civic then pulled up beside a black Chrysler and suspects in both vehicles were seen talking to each other before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance images of all three suspects and the suspect vehicles were released by police on Wednesday in an effort to identify them.

Three men, identified by police as suspects in a high-value downtown Toronto robbery, are seen in these surveillance images. (Toronto Police Service)

Investigators released detailed descriptions of each suspect, which can be found here.

Police are asking anyone with information about the heist to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Two vehicles, which have been identified by police as connected to a high-value downtown Toronto robbery, are seen in these surveillance images. (Toronto Police Service)