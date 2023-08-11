More than 100 firefighters battling major fire in Etobicoke

Over 100 firefighters are on scene at a massive, five-alarm fire in Etobicoke.

According to Toronto Fire, crews were called to 35 Vulcan Street, near the intersection of Martin Grove and Belfield roads, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

First responders say the fire initially broke out in adjacent tractor trailers before the building itself caught fire. It is alleged that the fire was caused by an initial explosion, but it is not yet clear what exploded.

Toronto Fire is largely concerned with containing the fire due to a high number of combustibles on site, including oil silos and a neighbouring lumberyard.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified about this incident. No injuries have been reported.

Martin Grove Road is closed south of Vulcan Street.