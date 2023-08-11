More than 100 firefighters battling major fire in Etobicoke
Over 100 firefighters are on scene at a massive, five-alarm fire in Etobicoke.
According to Toronto Fire, crews were called to 35 Vulcan Street, near the intersection of Martin Grove and Belfield roads, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday.
First responders say the fire initially broke out in adjacent tractor trailers before the building itself caught fire. It is alleged that the fire was caused by an initial explosion, but it is not yet clear what exploded.
Toronto Fire is largely concerned with containing the fire due to a high number of combustibles on site, including oil silos and a neighbouring lumberyard.
The Ministry of Environment has been notified about this incident. No injuries have been reported.
Martin Grove Road is closed south of Vulcan Street.
DEVELOPING | Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help curb the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Movie reviews: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is an old-fashioned fright fest
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter,' 'Heart of Stone,' 'Satan Wants You' and 'Passages'
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The death toll of the Hawaii fires climbs, how pink dye might teach 'the world' a lesson, and why you might be eligible for a major class action settlement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Montreal
-
Crash with Montreal police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured
A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.
-
Opening of Griffintown REM station likely delayed
After breakdowns, signal errors and even passengers being stuck in the garage, Montreal's brand-new light-rail line is facing another hurdle.
-
London
-
'Malahide Athletic Centre': Group bringing $7.5M year-round indoor sports facility to rural Elgin County
In the small hamlet of Mount Salem, Ont. is a group with a big vision. Parents, coaches and business people are working toward building an indoor, multi-use sports dome.
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
Victim injured during carjacking in city’s south end
London police are investigating a carjacking that took place Thursday evening that left one person with injuries.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
As strike continues, incident on the picket line in Cochrane under investigation
CUPE members who work for the Town of Cochrane are on strike – it began 11 days ago. Members say a grader operator tried to break their line at Commando Lake Park putting some of their members in harm's way.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
North Bay to host regatta championships Saturday
North Bay Canoe Club is hosting the Eastern Ontario Division U12 and U14 Regatta Championships on Trout Lake Saturday.
Ottawa
-
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 11-13
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County
Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video vindicates Windsorite charged with being at the Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Democracy Fund has released video to CTV News that shows protestor Eric Lemmon’s perspective on the police enforcement on Feb. 13, 2022.
-
Two suspects wanted for vandalising construction zones
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in connection to a vandalism investigation.
Barrie
-
Boots & Hearts music festival kicks off in Oro-Medonte
Crews spent this afternoon putting the finishing touches on what is set to be one of the biggest Boots and Hearts festivals ever.
-
-
Wasaga councillors take one step towards reimagining waterfront
Wasaga Beach's waterfront is one step closer to looking a whole lot different for future generations.
Atlantic
-
UPEI issues apology, releases two women who accused former school president of sexual harassment from NDAs
The University of Prince Edward Island has released two women who accused the former school president of sexual harassment from non-disclosure agreements, and issued a public apology Thursday.
-
Independent review needed of N.S. flooding preparedness and response, says opposition
Opposition politicians and the mayor of a Nova Scotia municipality devastated by floods say the province should order an external review of the response to the recent disaster.
-
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
Calgary
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
-
Winnipeg
-
'It can’t continue to happen': Tina Fontaine remembered on anniversary of her death
Family, friends and the community are honouring the memory of Tina Fontaine Thursday, marking nine years since the 15-year-old died.
-
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
-
'That is our front step': Local bakery upset over construction work outside front door
A West End bakery says construction is causing a blow to its bottom line.
Vancouver
-
Longest heat wave of the year heading to B.C.
The province’s top emergency officials are urging British Columbians to prepare for what they anticipate will be the longest heat wave of the summer, and the possibility it will lead to health issues for some.
-
B.C. minister promises answers in horrific foster abuse case, apologizes to grandmother
B.C.'s minister of children and family development has offered an apology and agreed to meet with the grieving grandmother of a boy from the Fraser Valley who died in foster care.
-
'It's all gone': Travellers fleeing deadly Maui wildfires arrive at Vancouver airport
Relieved travellers arrived at the Vancouver airport Thursday after fleeing from the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Edmonton
-
Maui wildfire horror finds Edmonton travel agent aiding escaping clients
The latest images and information coming out of Maui, where wildfires have devastated life for residents and visitors, come as a shock to those watching the situation unfold from Edmonton.
-
Elks lose at home again as Blue Bombers come back to win
Backup quarterback Dru Brown threw four touchdowns and 307 yards in a relief appearance as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers erased a 22-0 deficit to defeat the hapless Edmonton Elks 38-29.
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.