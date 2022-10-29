Months after provincial loss, Steven Del Duca makes a political comeback

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca arrives at an election night event in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca arrives at an election night event in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton