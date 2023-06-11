Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee with minor injuries.
The footage was provided by Shawarma Daddy restaurant, located on Sheppard Avenue East, near Midland Avenue.
It shows a black SUV crashing into the restaurant from the parking lot, smashing glass and causing significant damage to the restaurant’s food preparation area as employees ran for cover.
A number of customers were also present when the collision occurred, but none sustained any injuries.
Toronto police confirmed that the crash happened just before 7 p.m., and that one employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the owners of the restaurant told CP24 that they’ve been open for less than a year, and are worried that they’ll be forced to shut down for a number of weeks while repairs to the building and kitchen are carried out.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear, and police have not said if any charges have been laid.
