TORONTO -- A mother has been arrested after allegedly showing up to a Hamilton high school and holding an expandable baton during a verbal altercation with a student who had a knife.

Police said they were called to St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 for a disturbance in the back parking lot.

Authorities said officers arrived at the school and found a large crowd gathered with a mother standing near her vehicle.

According to police, the dispute happened after the 38-year-old mother became upset about her child being involved in an earlier altercation that was off school property.

Police allege the mother and student, who are both Hamilton residents, were threatening each other. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They were released on a Promise To Appear in court.

No one was injured in the dispute.