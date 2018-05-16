Mississauga residents facing charges in GTA human trafficking investigation
(From left to right): Daylo Robinson, 27, Tyler Vickers, 27, and Rebecca Horton, 22, have each been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the GTA. (Toronto police handout photos)
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 11:49AM EDT
Three Mississauga residents are facing a combined 28 charges after they allegedly forced a young woman to work in the sex trade.
Toronto police say that the 21-year-old woman was forced to “abide by rules” imposed on her by two men and a woman who coerced her into meeting clients in the GTA.
It’s alleged the trio used “deception, false promises, intimidation and fear” to maintain control over the victim’s whereabouts and actions.
The woman told police she was forced to turn over all the money she earned to the suspects and was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.
On May 10, Toronto police officers located and arrested three suspects in Peel Region.
The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Daylo Robinson, 27-year-old Tyler Vickers and 22-year-old Rebecca Horton, all of Mississauga, are facing a list of charges, including trafficking a person by exercising control, assault, forcible confinement and financial benefit through trafficking a person over 18.
They faced the charges in court on May 11.
