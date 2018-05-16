

CTV News Toronto





Three Mississauga residents are facing a combined 28 charges after they allegedly forced a young woman to work in the sex trade.

Toronto police say that the 21-year-old woman was forced to “abide by rules” imposed on her by two men and a woman who coerced her into meeting clients in the GTA.

It’s alleged the trio used “deception, false promises, intimidation and fear” to maintain control over the victim’s whereabouts and actions.

The woman told police she was forced to turn over all the money she earned to the suspects and was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

On May 10, Toronto police officers located and arrested three suspects in Peel Region.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Daylo Robinson, 27-year-old Tyler Vickers and 22-year-old Rebecca Horton, all of Mississauga, are facing a list of charges, including trafficking a person by exercising control, assault, forcible confinement and financial benefit through trafficking a person over 18.

They faced the charges in court on May 11.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the case to call them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).