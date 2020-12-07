TORONTO -- In a not-so-ordinary year, capturing photos of families together on their front steps has become the “norm” for Nicole Lem.

“It builds community within isolation,” the Mississauga-based photographer told CTV News Toronto. “It shows that we are all the same, we are in this together, even though our stories are all very different.”

Lem, who runs her own photography business called Lemography, has been taking “porch portraits” for families in Peel and Halton regions since the pandemic began.

“I had people on their front steps, on their front lawns, hanging from the trees,” she said. “To be able to go around and have people come outside and be like, ‘oh my gosh I got dressed today for you!’ And just the excitement, it was enough for me to keep going.”

Lem said she was inspired by two photographers in Needham, Massachusetts, who created “The Front Porch Project” back in March. Their goal was to highlight the faces of the community members staying home, while documenting a time when people were unable to visit with each other. Photographers around the world began similar efforts where they live.

Before long, the initiative had become a charitable fundraiser. In lieu of payment for her pictures, Lem has been asking the families she photographs to make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada – a cause close to her heart.

“I lost my father at a very young age, so my brother actually participated in the program,” she explained. “The program provided wonderful things for them, and for our family, when we were very young.”

Recently, the founders of the initiative published a book about The Front Steps Project, showcasing photos from a variety of countries.

“There’s 250 photographers featured, 47 from Canada, seven from Ontario,” Lem said. “And I’m one of the seven from Ontario.”

Lem’s featured photo shows a family gathered on their front porch in Caldeon, Ont., with the youngest son hanging upside down in his father’s arms.

“Just an ensue of laughter came out, and it just captured such an emotionally fun, candid moment,” Lem said.

Kellie Speakman and her son Sam participated in the Front Steps Project with Lem, and say that it was a unique way to take a “snapshot” of this moment in time.

“It’s nice to be able to capture where we are in our life right now,” Kellie told CTV News Toronto. “COVID’s given us all a higher appreciation for family and getting outside, and to do it outside at our home is really, really fun.”

Lem said the response to The Front Steps Project has been ”rewarding, gratifying and positive.”

“I had a lot of feedback on what it meant to people and to families to have me come out because it plays a big part on mental health, being locked up,” she said.

Adding that it’s been an exciting way to share her passion for photography, Lem says the project has allowed her to connect with others during COVID-19.

“It’s giving back, it’s supporting local, it’s bringing awareness to community, bringing awareness to mental health,” she said. “The purpose of this project far surpasses any contribution that I did. It’s done wonderful things for me.”