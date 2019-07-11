A Mississauga homeowner says that noxious weeds, which have overrun the vacant lot beside her house, are creating a health risk for her ailing mother.

Elizabeth Farnady says this is the third summer the lot beside her home has been vacant and every year the weeds get worse.

“We assumed that the builder would start building, so the weed issue would go away with the building process, but that didn't happen” said Farnady.

She says some of the weeds stand four to five feet high.

“There is ragweed, goldenrod and poison ivy and potential for that giant hogweed," said Farnady.

Farnady says because of the weeds, the air on her property is thick with pollen and allergens. She says they've created a dangerous health risk for her mother, who needs to be on oxygen 24 hours a day.

“She can't breathe very well, so we constantly have to replace her oxygen tubes because they get clogged up due to the weeds next door,” said Farnady.

Farnady says she has called the owner of the lot, but did not get a response. She said she also notified the city of the weed infestation.

‘We want the weeds dealt with this month, in July, before they start to pollinate and flower."

CTV News Toronto reached out to owner of the vacant lot, but did not get a response. The City of Mississauga said it was already investigating the property under its nuisance weed and tall grass by-law.

Under Mississauga’s bylaws, a property owner must look after their lot and not allow it to become overgrown with long grass or weeds.

"Our enforcement officer revisited the site … and recognized the owner did not comply with the notice,” a spokesperson said. “As per our policy, the city cut the grass and weeds on the property. Subsequently all work associated will be charged to the homeowner."

The city says it will take action if properties become overgrown with long grass and tall weeds. The spokesperson said residents can call 311 to report offenders and by-law officers will investigate.