Mississauga hit-and-run victim dies in hospital: police

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run last month in Mississauga has died as police prepare to provide an update on their investigation into the incident later today.

Peel police confirmed to CP24 on Thursday that the 58-year-old man struck near the intersection of Dundas Street and The Credit Woodlands at 11 p.m. on Aug. 18 succumbed to his life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The pedestrian was crossing the street mid-block at the time, police said.

No other details about the deceased have been released.

The driver, who was operating what police described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, then allegedly fled the scene after striking the victim.

Late last month, investigators released a surveillance image of the vehicle which they say sustained damage in multiple places following the alleged hit-and-run.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police announced that they would provide an update in the investigation and renew their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Det. Const. Taylor Halfyard, of Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau, is set to speak at the 1 p.m. update.

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.