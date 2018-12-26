

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 74-year-old woman last seen in Scarborough on Christmas Eve has been located, Toronto police said.

Shirley Lee disappeared in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Lee, who has Alzheimer’s, was found on Wednesday evening around 9:30 p.m. after the search for her was broadened to the city’s “east end.” She was located near Cedarbrae Mall.

“I’m just feeling a lot of relief,” Lee’s grandson Chris Chase said after she was found. “We were over where she was last seen and I thought to myself we haven’t had an update in a while so I went back to the command post and when I walked over he (an officer) look out the window and recognized me and he walked out and said ‘I have incredible news for you. She’s been located.’”

Lee was transported to a nearby hospital to ensure she is in good health.

Officers conducted a “level 3” search, which is considered one of the highest levels in terms of priority.