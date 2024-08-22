Missing Markham woman's remains found north of Toronto: police

York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said. The OPP said officers made the discovery after they responded to a report of human remains found at a property on Avro Arrow Road.

Three teen suspects, two from Toronto and one from Whitby, were charged in Mui’s disappearance after it was found they were in possession of property belonging to the Markham real estate agent. One of them is facing weapons charges, while all three are facing charges of fraud under $5,000. However, no charges related to Mui’s death have been laid at this time.

At a news conference Thursday morning, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said investigators believe Mui was targeted, and that the homicide unit will continue their investigation “until we find the individuals responsible for her death.”

Vehicle of interest identified

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with Mui’s death. They said a white, 2019 Mercedes-Benz sprinter van is believed to have transported the 56-year-old from a property on Vandorf Sideroad in Stouffville to Avro Arrow Road.

Det. Sgt. Dave Gill said police believe Mui was at the property for a real estate transaction. It’s unclear how she arrived at the property, as her vehicle, a 2024 Mercedez Benz GLE450 SUV, was located in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, in Scarborough.

A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van is seen in this file image released by York Regional Police. (Handout)

Her cause of death has not yet been released by police.

Mui’s family last saw her at 9:30 a.m. on the day she disappeared, according to police. She left her home near Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue and spoke to her family again at 11 a.m., but wasn’t heard from again.

The OPP told CP24 that Mui’s remains were found on private property, owned by a local resident, in a bush area of Parry Sound. When the property owner discovered the remains, they called police.

Suspects used victim’s credit cards after her disappearance: police

Gill said investigators believe the suspects charged in connection with Mui’s disappearance used her credit cards after her disappearance, which resulted in the various fraud charges laid against them.

Two of those suspects have since been released, but one remains in custody.

“All three young offenders are persons of interest in this homicide investigation, but their exact involvement as to what they did or what they had to do with this investigation and with the disappearance of Ms. Mui is being investigated,” he said.

Gill said that police do not have outstanding arrest warrants for any additional suspects in connection with Mui’s murder.

He added that there is “no evidence” to suggest that Mui’s death is linked to the disappearance of Ying Zhang, a 57-year-old Markham woman who went missing last months and whose remains were later found in a garbage bin in Kawartha Lakes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Sprinter van in the Stouffville or Parry Sound area between Aug. 9 and 12 to contact them.