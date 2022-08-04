Missing elderly man from Toronto now believed to be in Windsor

Toronto police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing 96-year-old man and are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Michael Domoni was last seen on Monday, Aug. 1, at 8:00 a.m., near High Park, at Bloor Street West and Keele Street.

Late Thursday, Toronto police said he bought a train ticket to Windsor and is now believed to be in that area.

Domoni is described as five-foot with a thin build, a slight hunch in his upper back, and short hair with no facial hair. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.