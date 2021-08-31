TORONTO -- The search for an 80-year-old man who went missing Thursday after going boating on Lake Ontario in Oakville ended Tuesday after he was found dead, police say.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a boater in the Bronte Harbour area of Oakville notified Halton Regional Police of a deceased person found in the water.

Police confirmed the deceased person to be Robert Wyles, a Durham resident who had been reported as missing since Aug. 26.

“The HRPS would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles, and thank the public for their assistance in the search,” police said in a statement.

Police were first alerted to Wyles having gone missing after they called to Lake Ontario near the mouth of Sixteen Mile Creek just after 6 p.m. on Aug 26.

Officers were dealing with a broken-down boat when they found another vessel empty.

A search commenced with the help of police marine units from Halton, Peel and Hamilton, the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton.

Wyles was observed alone, boarding the boat and leaving the harbour at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Police said Wyles had experience being out on the water, although it remains unclear if he was wearing a life jacket when he departed.

With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson.