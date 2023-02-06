‘Miracle’: Skaters who plunged through Lake Ontario ice near Toronto Islands ‘very lucky’ to be alive after rescue, officials say
Officials says a group of people who fell through the ice while skating on Lake Ontario around the Toronto islands early Monday morning are lucky to be alive.
Acting Platoon Chief David Quinn said firefighters, police and paramedics jumped into action after receiving a call at around 8:35 a.m. about a group of people who had fallen through the ice in an area known as Blockhouse Bay, near Hanlan’s Island.
“We're very fortunate Toronto Police Service’s marine unit were also dispatched along with our Toronto EMS services, and they were able to get all three of these patients out of the water,” Quinn said. “They’ve currently been transported to Toronto hospitals (and are being) treated for hypothermia and exposure at this time. My understanding was they were skating and they fell through the thin ice.”
Toronto police said two people were skating and fell through in an area where the water is about 20 feet deep. A third person spotted them from the shore and tried to assist them, but ended up in the water as well.
First responders found all three — a man and two women, all in their 20s — in the water when they arrived, hanging on to a thin piece of ice. The Toronto police Marine Unit was able to enter the water with special protective suits and ropes to rescue the skaters.
“Just to actually see these people still on top of the ice is actually a miracle in itself,” Const. Stacy Kellough of the Toronto Police Marine Unit said. “So that's how serious it got today.”
She said the three were wearing heavy winter gear and if the ice they were holding onto had broken off, “they would have gone straight down.”
Quinn said rescuers pulled the three from the water about 16 minutes after they went in.
“We got to our first rescue at about 16 minutes. So incredible amount of time to get them but that is not a lot of time in terms of survivability,” he said. “If it was longer than that, I don't know if we would have had the positive outcome.”
He said all three patients were taken away on stretchers and one of them appeared to be in critical condition, though they were still able to communicate enough to describe what happened.
“We're dealing with instantaneous hypothermia with these kinds of conditions,” Quinn said. “You've got maybe one to two minutes that you can function properly. All of a sudden your hands start shutting down.”
He said in frigid conditions such as these, one typically doesn't have more than five minutes or so before the body starts to shut down.
He said while there was some freezing on the bay, the area is unmonitored and unsafe for skating.
“We highly recommend that you check with the local authorities on ice conditions. I do not recommend at any time Lake Ontario as a (place for) ice skating,” he said. “We were very lucky today. Great work by all emergency services.”
He added that “we’re dealing with strictly minutes when you fall into ice water conditions” and said it was a “very lucky day for all three of them.”
Kellough similarly said it could have been “a very tragic event.”
She said “no ice is safe ice” when trying to evaluate whether to go out on a frozen body of water. She said if one does need to venture out onto ice for some reason, they should at least wear a life jacket to avoid sinking down if they break through the ice.
“We have safe ice within the city. The outdoor rinks is probably the safest place to be skating,” Kellough said.
While Toronto saw a blast of frigid weather last week, with temperatures in the -20s, temperatures have risen to around the freezing mark over the past few days.
Following the rescue, Toronto police issued a warning to the public to stay off of frozen waterways.
“Over the last week, extremely cold temperatures brought on a flash freeze to shorelines around Lake Ontario and surrounding water ways in Toronto,” police said in a statement. “A two day flash freeze will not make ice safe to walk or skate on. This is why TPS Marine, Toronto Fire and EMS are advising people to stay off the ice. The incident this morning could easily have ended in tragedy.”
All three people who were rescued are expected to recover.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how provinces anticipate the talks will unfold.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: A broken health-care system leads the parade of premiers into crucial talks
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
NEW | Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
Google notifying Canadian employees impacted by global layoff of 12,000 workers
Google says Canadian employees affected by recently announced job cuts are being told today whether they have been laid off.
Full snow moon considered 'micromoon' because of distance from Earth
February's full snow moon, which first appeared this weekend, will light up the sky over the next two nights, with the spectacle already reaching full illumination on Sunday morning. But this year's full moon was smaller than those of recent years.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
-
Legault calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
London
-
Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
-
3 charged following violent home invasion, 2 suspects outstanding
London police are requesting the public’s help in locating two suspects following a violent home invasion and robbery in which the victim was assaulted, tied up and held captive for several days, according to police.
-
Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone
Kamala Shiriyeva's had a heavy heart as she watched television coverage of two deadly earthquakes which have taken thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.
Ottawa
-
Group urges Competition Bureau to investigate Ottawa Hospital project
A group representing construction companies is crying foul over the Ottawa Hospital's agreement with a labour group to build the new $2.8-billion Civic campus.
-
Snow brushed off windshields could mean vehicle targeted for theft: police
Ottawa police are highlighting a new possible sign that vehicles are being targeted for theft.
-
Firefighters called to Joey Lansdowne for chemical leak
Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a popular Lansdowne restaurant Sunday night after a Freon leak caused some workers to feel ill.
Windsor
-
Police seek identity of suspect in debit card fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who fraudulently used a debit card.
-
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visits Windsor-Essex
Chrystia Freeland is touring Reko Automation in Lakeshore, Ont on Monday.
-
Hearing begins for Windsor police officer who allegedly donated to Freedom Convoy
The police services act hearing for a Windsor Police Officer accused of discreditable conduct began Monday.
Barrie
-
Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call
A 20-year-old female has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
-
What we know about Collingwood man accused of murder in his wife's death
Community shaken after Collingwood man charged with second-degree murder in his wife's death.
-
New Tecumseth ice hockey program making the sport more accessible
An ice hockey program in New Tecumseth is making the sport more accessible for everyone.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
-
Calgary looking at 'all viable' options for location of possible new arena
As negotiations continue for a new event centre in Calgary, the chair of the committee in charge of the project isn't ruling out that a new arena could be built somewhere other than Victoria Park in the Rivers District.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing underway in 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man is being sentenced today for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
Two Winnipeg homicides found to be linked were not random attacks: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
Vancouver
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
Water restrictions lifted on Sunshine Coast as disastrous drought sidestepped
For the first time since last May, the Sunshine Coast Regional District has lifted water conservation regulations affecting a large part of its area north of Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23
Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.
-
Edmonton firefighter rooftop campout returns with $80K, world record pursuits
Some of Edmonton's firefighters are back to living and sleeping in the cold to raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
-
38 pounds of cannabis, 170 cartons of tobacco seized from Alberta home
Police have seized a significant amount of illegal cannabis and tobacco products from a home in Athabasca.