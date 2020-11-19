TORONTO -- During a psychiatric assessment, Alek Minassian admitted that an incident he described to police of being rejected by a woman at a Halloween party in 2013 never actually happened, a court heard Thursday.

Following the Toronto van attack on April 23, 2018, which left 10 people dead and 16 others injured, Minassian was taken into police custody and interviewed by Det. Rob Thomas for four hours.

In that interview, which was released in its entirety last year and shown on the first day of Minassian’s murder trial, the now-28-year-old said his problems with receiving attention from women began as early as Oct. 31, 2013.

“I walked in and attempted to socialize with some girls, however, they all laughed and held the arms of the big guys instead,” Minassian said. “I was angry they would give their love and attention to obnoxious brutes.”

“I started thinking it was unfair that certain guys will not get any love and affection from girls.”

Following that experience, Minassian said he began visiting online chatrooms, talking to like-minded men who also expressed frustration with what they refer to as “involuntary celibacy.”

The subculture, otherwise known as “incel,” blames woman for the loneliness of men.

On Thursday, Crown prosecutor John Rinaldi read a portion of a report published by a forensic psychiatrist hired by the defence while cross-examining a colleague of his, Dr. Rebecca Chauhan, who was asked to offer a second opinion on Minassian’s autism diagnosis.

In her September 2018 assessment, Chauhan said that Minassian struggled to spot “glaring differences” between himself and two mass-murderers notoriously connected to the incel movement, Elliot Rodger and Chris Harper-Mercer.

Rodger killed six people near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara on May 23, 2014 and Harper-Mercer killed an assistant professor and eight students inside a classroom at a campus near Roseburg, Oregon on Oct. 1, 2015.

“He’s someone from what I had experienced, who focuses on very little details,” she said on Thursday. “I would have anticipated he would have picked up on some of those details of how these individuals were different.”

Some of the differences Chauhan provided as examples were the fact that Rodgers came from a separated family and was biracial.

Rinaldi argued that these difference may not have mattered to Minassian at all.

“His interest in Rodger was not whether he was biracial or anything else, his interest in Rodger was the similarities between him and Rodger, meaning his inability to have a girlfriend, his kind of awkwardness, those would be the things you would be drawn to,” he said.

According to Rinaldi, the report published by Chauhan’s colleague in August 2018 states that Minassian “did admit some level of identification with the mass murder committed by Rodgers and Harper-Mercer,” but added that he “did not feel as isolated as these two appeared to feel.”

“Furthermore, he denied any feelings of anger,” the report reads, adding that Minassian “again pointed out that the incident he referred to in his statement in 2013 on Halloween night did not happened.”

At the trial last week, Minassian’s father testified it would have been “impossible” for that Halloween incident to occur as his son would be too scared to ever approach a woman he did not know, adding he could not order from a female server while out a restaurant.

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with Yonge Street attack. His trial hinges on his state of mind at the time he carried out the attack. His lawyers are arguing he is not criminally responsible (NCR) for his actions under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Under Sec. 16, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Court has heard that one of the experts hired by the defence found Minassian’s “autistic way of thinking” is “similar to psychosis” but he is not psychotic and has not experience symptoms of psychosis, such as auditory and visual hallucinations.

Cross-examination of Chauhan continues this afternoon.

