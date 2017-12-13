

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A midtown condo was evacuated early this morning after carbon monoxide was detected in the building.

Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said crews were called to a building on Merton Street, located near Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue, shortly after 1:30 a.m. after a carbon monoxide detector went off.

The gas was detected at the penthouse level and all tenants were removed from the building.

Five TTC buses were called in to shelter residents and no injuries were reported.

Enbridge was called to the scene and paramedics also responded as a precaution.

Fire crews cleared the scene at around 5 a.m.