TORONTO -- Metrolinx has begun installing clear plastic dividers between seats on some of its GO buses and GO trains as it works to find new ways to limit the spread of germs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit agency says that it began installing the dividers on 30 of its GO buses on June 30 and will also install them on five GO trains, beginning on July 6.

It says that it will also begin using one-way doors and wayfinding signage on the five GO trains with the dividers in a further effort to “limit the amount of face-to-face contact” between customers.

Metrolinx testing new on-board plastic seat dividers and other safety measures to help protect GO Transit customers – See new images of how your seat will look | Metrolinx News https://t.co/XH3pTObHXC — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) July 2, 2020

“Like any pilot project, Metrolinx will evaluate all parts of this trial, including customer satisfaction, to determine if the transit agency will move forward with installing the dividers, directional arrows and door decals on all GO vehicles,” the transit agency said in a blog post.

Metrolinx says that it has already introduced 40 measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 and is continuing to “strongly encourage” that riders wear face coverings when on vehicles and when waiting in stations and on platforms.