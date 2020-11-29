TORONTO -- A number of Metro brand products are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the products include units sold up to, and including, Nov. 27 across Ontario.

The more than 20 affected products, which are being recalled by Metro Ontario Inc., include salmon torenados, tropical green juice, spinach-fruit salad with nuts and rainbow trout stuffed with vegetable and cheese.

If you have become ill from consuming one of the recalled products, the CFIA advises you to contact a doctor.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the agency said in a news release.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk as Salmonella can lead to deadly infections.

Healthy people, however, may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, the agency said. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

The CFIA is also advising Ontarians who have recently shopped at a Metro location to check to see if they have recalled products in their home. If such products are discovered, they should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the agency said.

Metro Ontario Inc. triggered the recall, the CFIA said, while noting that no illnesses connected with the consumption of the affected products have been reported to the agency.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation as a result of the recall which they say may lead to the recall of other products.

“If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings,” the agency said.

For a full list of the recalled products, click here.