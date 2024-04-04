Measles identified in Ontario adult who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Durham Region Health Department confirmed the case Wednesday and said the individual is isolating at home.

Officials say that members of the public may have been exposed to the illness if they were at Terminal 3 of Toronto Pearson airport on March 8, between 5:24 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Individuals who were on Royal Jordanian Airlines flight RJ271, which departed from Jordan on March 28 at 10:43 a.m. local time and landed in Toronto at 5:34 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, may also have been exposed.

Symptoms can begin up to 21 days following exposure, and include red rashes, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. Individuals can also get unusual white spots in their mouth.

Individuals who experience symptoms should stay home and call their primary care provider or contact Durham Health Connection Line at 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729 to speak with a public health nurse.

Public Health Ontario data as of March 27 confirmed nine laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in the province, not including this most recent case in Durham Region.

All but one have been linked to travel. The last case occurred in an individual with an unknown source of exposure.

In all of 2023 there were seven cases of measles reported in Ontario.