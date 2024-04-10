Meals, beverages on some flights could be impacted by potential strike involving Toronto Pearson airport food service workers
The union representing workers who prepare meals for in-flight service for multiple airlines at Toronto Pearson International Airport says staff could walk off the job as early as next week, a move that they say could leave many flights without food or beverages.
Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents more than 800 workers with airline catering company Gate Gourmet, said employees could go on strike as early as April 16.
“We are in a cost-of-living crisis, but Gate Gourmet is ignoring their employees’ families’ basic needs and won’t agree to pay workers a living wage. We’re going on strike unless this company steps up to the plate and finally acknowledges how expensive life has gotten,” lead union negotiator and president of Teamsters Local Union 647, Martin Cerqua, said in a written statement released Tuesday.
CP24.com has reached out to Gate Gourmet for comment on the ongoing negotiations.
The union said both Air Canada and WestJet could be impacted by potential labour action.
In a statement sent to CP24 on Wednesday, WestJet said steps have been taken to mitigate the impact of a possible strike.
“…our Catering Team has proactively prepared contingency plans to mitigate impact to WestJet's operations in Toronto, to ensure we can continue providing food and beverage for our guests onboard our aircraft,” the statement read.
Air Canada said it is too early to comment on a possible strike.
“We are aware of this situation, but at this point it is premature to speculate,” the airline said in a statement to CP24.com, noting that Gate Gourmet is an “independent supplier” to the industry.
Christopher Monette, the director of public affairs for Teamsters Canada, told CP24 that the union is entering two days of mediation with the employer and provincial government on Thursday and Friday.
Monette said if the talks are unsuccessful, staff will strike as early as 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
He noted that they plan to set up picket lines at Gate Gourmet at the airport but have not yet ruled out picketing at terminals.
Other airlines that could be impacted by a strike include United Airlines, Delta Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Air India, Aero Mexico, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, and Jetlines, the union said.
