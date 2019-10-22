

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Good news for fans of the Toronto Raptors and French fries, McDonald’s Canada’s Beyond the Arch promotion is back, with a catch.

The campaign, which was launched last year, saw the fast-food chain hand out millions of orders of free medium-sized French fries whenever the Raptors scored 12 three-pointers or more.

This year, fans can still get their hands on free fries, but they’ll need to make a purchase first.

“Fans across Canada (excluding Quebec) can score a free medium fries with any $1 minimum pre-tax purchase with the My McD’s mobile app between 11 a.m. EST and 4 a.m. the following day at participating restaurants,” McDonald’s Canada said in a news release issued Tuesday.

According to the National Post, McDonald’s had forecast 700,000 orders, but given the team’s success and eventual NBA championship last season, that number quickly shot up to nearly $5.4 million dollars’ worth of the popular side. This could explain the company’s decision to alter the promotion.

“During the Toronto Raptors epic championship season, it’s clear they became Canada’s basketball team,” McDonald’s senior marketing manager Chuck Coolen said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“We thought that we owed it to the expanded fan base to broaden Beyond the Arch to include even more provinces this season, so more fans can celebrate the Raptors success across Canada!”

The Raptors are set to open the season at home Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, albeit without two of their three-pointer powerhouses Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Leonard and Green were traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers respectively during the offseason and were essential in securing the Raptors 2019 NBA championship.

It remains to be seen whether or not McDonald’s Canada will need to fry up even more orders of the salty snack this season.