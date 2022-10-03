Massive fire in Belleville, Ont. triggers evacuation of 150 homes

A massive fire that sent smoke pluming into the sky high above Belleville, Ont. Sunday night has forced the evacuation of 150 homes, officials say.

Images from the scene, at Haig Road and Station Street, show a number of emergency vehicles responding to the blaze that left debris scattered over several nearby residential blocks.

According to local media, the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on Sunday and reached heights of up to 40 feet.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it’s unclear if the fire resulted in any injuries.

CTV News Toronto has contacted Belleville Fire for more information.

In a news release issued Monday morning, the City of Belleville said Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is conducting an assessment of the ash debris in the area.

“Until this is completed, residents are asked not to attempt clearing the ashes unless it is crucial, as in clearing off a vehicle, and if so, to brush it lightly away. To reduce the risk of run off, please do not use water to wash it away,” the news release read.

Area resident Darryl Ashley shared images of the fire’s aftermath on social media, which show thick chunks of debris covering nearby homes and at least one school.

The debris from a fire in Belleville, Ont. is seen in this image on Monday Oct. 3, 2022. (Source: Darryl Ashley)

The Belleville father told CTV News Toronto his daughter’s school was near the fire and that he surveyed the area on Monday morning.

“We have decided to keep her home until it is cleaned up and the air quality improves,” he said.

Of the 150 homes that were evacuated, the City of Belleville said several residents were relocated to the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. The location continues to remain open for anyone displaced by the fire.

The city said testing of the debris is expected to be completed later Monday morning.

This is a developing story. More to come.