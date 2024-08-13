TORONTO
Toronto

    • Massage therapist charged after client allegedly sexually assaulted in Richmond Hill

    Guohua “Tony” Xie, 65, of Markham, has been charged with sexual assault after a massage therapy client was allegedly sexually assaulted. (YRP photo) Guohua “Tony” Xie, 65, of Markham, has been charged with sexual assault after a massage therapy client was allegedly sexually assaulted. (YRP photo)
    A 65-year-old massage therapist has been charged after a client was allegedly sexually assaulted while at a clinic in Richmond Hill.

    The incident happened near West Beaver Creek Road and West Pearce Street, which is north of Highway 7 and west of Leslie Street.

    York Regional Police (YRP) said that on Aug. 6 a victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by their massage therapist. They said during the massage, the male therapist “touched the victim for a sexual purpose.”

    Guohua “Tony” Xie, 65, of Markham, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault.

    The accused works at several massage clinics in the Greater Toronto Area, said police.

    Investigators have released an image of Xie as they believe there are more victims.

    Anyone who has been victimized or anyone with further information is asked to contact YRP’s Sex Assault and Crimes Against Children Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

