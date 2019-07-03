

Craig Berry, CTV News Toronto





Colourful costumes, steel drum music and dancing were on display in Scarborough as a group of masqueraders kicked off Junior Carnival on Wednesday morning.

More than 100 masqueraders showed off for a large crowd as they danced through the hallways of the Malvern Town Center. It was all part of the media launch to promote this year’s Junior Carnival and Family Day on July 20.

The event is for teenagers and kids under the age of 16.

“They are the future of the Carnival. By getting them involved they will be able to bring it to the next generation,” said Chief Operations Officer Chris Alexander.

More than 2000 young participants are expected at this year’s event. The day will also include a carnival showcase, crafts, games, food, live entertainment and a Junior Chef competition.

All the fun gets underway at 10:30 a.m. with an official opening ceremony at the Malvern Community Centre.