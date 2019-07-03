Masqueraders kick off Junior Carnival in Scarborough
A junior masquerader shows off her costume and dancing skills at a media launch on July 3, 2019.
Craig Berry, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:27PM EDT
Colourful costumes, steel drum music and dancing were on display in Scarborough as a group of masqueraders kicked off Junior Carnival on Wednesday morning.
More than 100 masqueraders showed off for a large crowd as they danced through the hallways of the Malvern Town Center. It was all part of the media launch to promote this year’s Junior Carnival and Family Day on July 20.
The event is for teenagers and kids under the age of 16.
“They are the future of the Carnival. By getting them involved they will be able to bring it to the next generation,” said Chief Operations Officer Chris Alexander.
More than 2000 young participants are expected at this year’s event. The day will also include a carnival showcase, crafts, games, food, live entertainment and a Junior Chef competition.
All the fun gets underway at 10:30 a.m. with an official opening ceremony at the Malvern Community Centre.