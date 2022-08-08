Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester

Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.

Instead, usage will be voluntary and masks will be available to students upon request.

Rapid tests will also remain available to school boards.

Mask mandates ended in most settings in Ontario on March 21, making masks optional for students in classroom settings.

The 2022 fall semester will be the first full term since the onset of the pandemic that Ontario students will not be required to wear masks

Late last month, the Ministry of Education announced a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning. As part of that plan, COVID-19 protocols within schools will remain the same as last spring.

“Our government’s Plan to Catch Up is designed to keep students in safe classrooms without disruption,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement to CTV News Toronto Monday.

“The Plan to Catch Up is focused on helping students get back on track, learn life and job skills, and enjoy the full return of clubs, sports, and extra curriculars -- critical for student physical and mental health. That starts with being in class, on time, with the full school experience coupled with historic mental health and tutoring supports.”

Few new details were released as to how the government plans to ensure in-person learning continues throughout the year, particularly if another wave of COVID-19 hits the province. Instead, the government touted their previous investments in ventilation improvements and HEPA filter units, the provision of rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students and funding for parents to offset the costs of online learning.

The province says that about $26.6 billion has been allocated for elementary and secondary education in Ontario for the 2022-23 school year.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq.