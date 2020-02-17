TORONTO -- York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a masked suspect who allegedly opened fire outside a Thornhill mall on Sunday night, seriously injuring two men.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Promenade Mall, located in the area of Bathurst and Centre streets, just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Large Police Presence in the area of Bathurst / Centre St,

Vaughan

-2 victim's shot, both transported to hospital

-Suspect outstanding male with a mask armed with a weapon

-Multiple investigative units on scene

-Investigation is on going — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) February 17, 2020

Upon arrival at the scene, officials said they located one of the male victims inside a grey sedan, while the other male victim was located just outside of the vehicle.

Police have not provided any information on the ages of the victims but a witness at the scene said they are both adult men and one of them is between 18 and 20 years old.

The windows of the sedan, which remains at the scene on Monday morning, appear to be blown out and blood is seen to be smeared on one of the doors.

The mall was closed at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a mask and was last seen fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers are appealing to anyone with further information regarding the investigation to come forward and contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.