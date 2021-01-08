TORONTO -- The owners of Yang’s Sushi are confused and say they’re possibly out of approximately $60,000 in sales.

The Unionville restaurant, which offers sushi platters, partnered with online food service company DoorDash just over two weeks ago.

Andy Li speaks for the business and claims DoorDash is holding back money from in-store pickup orders because it can’t prove they were real.

“We were shocked by this,” said Li. “If we don’t receive the money, because we paid a lot of money on the labour and ingredients especially over the Christmas season. it’s going to be hard for us to survive.”

In a statement to CTV News, DoorDash said it always works to ensure the highest quality of service and protect merchants.

“Upon further investigation, we identified fraudulent activity associated with this account, and are actively working with the merchant to resolve the issue. We hope to find a solution quickly and remain committed to supporting our community,” said a spokesperson.

Li said the company asked for proof of some orders, but says the receipts generated from DoorDash aren’t accepted.

Li says instead the company wants at least one image of a customer physically picking up an order from a list of orders. Some of the orders don’t show a first or last name.

DoorDash tells CTV News asking for an image is one way it verifies orders but Yang said he can’t provide the evidence.

“DoorDash is a big a platform and we totally trust it,” said Li. “We just didn’t know it would come to this. We’re hoping we can work together and figure this out together.”

Doordash said it’s working to get to the bottom of the issue. Neither party said they’ve contacted police.