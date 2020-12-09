TORONTO -- There’s no dimming down the holiday spirit a the Reid family home in Markham, Ont.

“We figured it had been a bummer of a year, and this was the year that the lights needed to shine,” Barb Reid told CTV News Toronto. “So, they’re shining!”

Every year, Barb and her husband, Dave Reid, deck the halls and fill their yard with thousands of Christmas lights, decorations and ornaments.

“You see the children with a smile on their face, saying ‘oh my goodness!’ You know, that’s what pays the day,” Dave said.

The couple has been putting up the holiday display for 30 years, adding to it each season. It’s become a standout in the neighbourhood.

“It’s our little National Lampoon’s Griswold’s right next door,” said neighbour Ryan Mitchell. “It’s an amazing thing they do for Markham.”

It’s also a tradition that some feared might not happen this year.

“We started to discuss it, but this is Christmas, this is our Christmas,” Barb said. “We have been doing this Christmas for 30 years. COVID wasn’t going to stop that.”

Under normal circumstances, the Reid family holds an annual open house for neighbours and friends to come and enjoy the lights and festive displays. The home became the heart of their neighbourhood during the holiday season, and before long the Reids had turned it into a fundraiser for Toy Mountain.

“We got involved with the Toy Mountain drive 15 years ago, and it’s been a special thing,” Dave said.

The fundraiser is continuing in 2020, with those who visit to enjoy the lights able to safely make a donation.

“We have a toy donation box out front. They can make a cash donation. Everything is picked up by Salvation Army on a regular basis,” explained Barb. “It’s very safe.”

Karen Piper came by to make a donation on behalf of her business, Peppertree Klassics.

“It’s very important, especially this year because of all the children who are going to be in need,” she told CTV News Toronto.

Neighbours say coming by the Reid home is a family tradition of their own.

“It’s been a hard year and this just brings so much joy,” Rebecca Mitchell said. “I think we all need to enjoy Christmas just that much more.”

The Reid family says they hope their holiday light display serves as a reminder to the community of what’s important at this time of year.

“There’s a lot of people that are suffering through this COVID situation,” Barb said. “They need help, so this is why we’re doing it. We couldn’t not do it. It had to be done.”