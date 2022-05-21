Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
A lawyer, a filmmaker and a scientist are among those who received a notice of trespass, which are all identically worded save for the names. The notices say the recipients "are prohibited from entering upon the property known as Marineland of Canada, Inc" and cannot enter the property "at any time for any reason whatsoever."
The notice says any recipients who do come on the property can be charged under the Trespass to Property Act and be subject to a $2,000 fine upon conviction.
The documents are signed by owner Marie Holer.
Marineland, which opened for the season on Saturday, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Miranda Desa, a lawyer with the activist organization Last Chance for Animals, said she received the notice on Tuesday.
That notice indicated the ban applied not only to Desa, but the entire organization, "its employees, volunteers, representatives, agents, directors and affiliates."
"The first thing that comes to mind is, 'what are they hiding?"' she said.
"I assisted Last Chance for Animals in filing a complaint against Marineland just last fall."
Last year, Last Chance for Animals sent an investigator into Marineland to see what was going on inside the park.
The organization sent videos as part of a complaint to Niagara regional police in September 2021 and its investigator gave a statement to police a month later.
In December 2021, Niagara regional police charged Marineland for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes, an accusation the tourist attraction denies.
Marineland blamed the charge on "ideologically driven activists" who filed a police complaint.
Marineland made its fourth appearance in court on the charges this week. The case was adjourned until June.
In March, police reached out to Last Chance for Animals to ask for more photographs and videos, Desa said.
"I think that they are seeking to prevent LCA from attending and seeing what's going on," she said of Marineland's ban.
Desa said organization members will respect the notice of trespass, noting they have no real recourse to fight the ban.
"There are plenty of good ways to continue to advocate," she said.
Rob Laidlaw, the executive director of animal rights organization Zoocheck, said he received the notice earlier this week.
"It seems silly, they can't really ban everybody," he said.
Laidlaw said he received a similar trespass notice several years ago.
"I have no intention of going back, there's no need," he said.
Others who received the trespass notice were mystified, including three advisers to the Whale Sanctuary Project, a proposed Nova Scotia coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks.
"I've had nothing to do with Marineland," said documentary filmmaker Harry Rabin, laughing. "It's really weird."
He suspects the notice he received may have to do with his upcoming documentary, "Cry of the Wild," about the 100 whales that were captured and kept in Russian waters and bound for marine parks all over the world.
"I wasn't really paying much attention to them, we were doing our thing, but they've awoken a slumbering giant now," he said.
Sara Dubois, the chief scientific officer with the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, believes it must be her connection as an adviser to the Whale Sanctuary Project that got her on the list.
"Honestly, I thought it was spam," she said.
"I've never had contact with Marineland, never visited Marineland, never spoke publicly about Marineland until now."
A third adviser to the sanctuary project, Liv Baker, who lives in New York City, also said she's never visited or discussed the park before.
"It's odd," said Baker, a professor in the animal behaviour and conservation program at Hunter College, "and random."
Charles Vinick, executive director of the Whale Sanctuary Project, said he and a handful of advisers had received the notices, but no other employees.
"It's strange," he said.
Marineland and the sanctuary project had previously held talks about potentially transferring some whales at some point, but those discussions endedin December when Marineland released a report alleging the sanctuary waters were too polluted.
"We look forward to talking to Marineland in the future," Vinick said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left a city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.
Trudeau says government will do 'everything we can' to avoid U.S.-style formula shortage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure parents on Friday amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula designed specifically for infants with food allergies.
Rise of new opioid highlights unpredictable drug supply: expert
A national substance use research organization is warning about a new type of opioid that is increasingly being found in Canada's unregulated drug supply.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Montreal
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
-
Quebec adopts ankle monitor system to protect domestic violence victims
Quebec has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt monitoring devices to protect victims of conjugal violence.
London
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekend
The OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
Pump pain may keep some boaters out of the water
Dave Willacy was out early Friday to get his boat in the water and tuned up.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.
-
Girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont. under two-and-a-half-years-old: OPP
Provincial police have provided new information about the age of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River near Dunnville, Ont. earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Long weekend kicks off in Ottawa
Ottawa has plenty of events for Victoria Day which not only could be popular with the hometown crowd, but for tourists as well.
-
Here’s how you can cast an advance ballot in Ottawa for the provincial election
Advance polls opened on Thursday and are open daily until Saturday, May 28 in all ridings across Ottawa.
-
Ottawa to begin spraying for wild parsnip
The city of Ottawa will launch its annual campaign to deal with wild parsnip next week, the invasive plant that can cause skin and eye irritation and makes the skin prone to burning and blistering.
Windsor
-
Family still trying to pay for burial costs two months after cyclist killed on Windsor street
The family of Ken McEldowney has organized a fundraiser for this Sunday to help pay for a headstone and burial fees.
-
Border city boaters wish CBSA's reopening of small vessel reporting sites happened sooner
Docked at the Sun Parlour Boat Club in LaSalle, Ont., where watercrafts of all sizes can be found along the Detroit River, Sam Zlotnik says one of his favourite things to do is visit the U.S. by water.
-
Cyclists share feedback to help make Windsor a bike-friendlier city
With the warmer weather and steep gas prices, many are turning to their bikes to get around.
Barrie
-
Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
GO train adds weekend and weekday service on Barrie line
GO brings back weekend train service and adds weekday trips on Barrie line.
-
Minor injuries sustained after multi-vehicle collision in Bradford
No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle collision in Bradford Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
Calgary
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
-
Calgary high school student takes top honours at Canada-wide science fair
It's an invention that could save lives in an emergency, and was created by a Calgary high school student.
-
'Still going': Some RVers say high gasoline prices could keep them closer to home
With gasoline prices hitting all-time highs, Jeff Redmond says he's planning to stay closer to home when RV camping this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
-
Missing man found dead after vehicle abandoned in a water-filled field
A missing man whose vehicle was discovered abandoned in a water-filled field in Southern Manitoba has been found dead.
Vancouver
-
BC Hydro giving $8M to Vancouver Park Board for downtown substation
The Vancouver Park Board will receive millions of dollars from BC Hydro for allowing construction under a downtown green space.
-
Shroom boom? Psilocybin mushroom dispensaries sprouting up in Vancouver
More and more magic mushroom dispensaries are popping up around Vancouver, and some say the movement is just getting started.
-
Exotic cat found roaming around Vancouver is prohibited as a pet, city confirms
An exotic feline found prowling through Vancouver’s Shaughnessey neighbourhood is prohibited as a pet in the city, staff confirmed Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deaths
A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'Really bad place': People in Edmonton's Chinatown sad, scared after deaths
Terry Dell has been living on the streets of central Edmonton for a few months now, and he's scared.