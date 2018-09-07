

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Marilyn Denis is “pretty ticked” that someone has used her image in an online phishing scam that asks her fans to financially support a fake skincare line.

Denis, who is about to launch season nine of The Marilyn Denis Show on CTV, told CTV News Toronto that she is saddened and angry that someone would use her image to take advantage of her viewers.

“I feel like I’m a trusted person. People have watched me for a long time. I am so grateful for that,” she said. “But, I don’t want them to spend their money and be angry with me, with the show or the company.”

The scam involves a series of phony news articles shared on multiple social media platforms claiming that Denis is leaving the show to endorse a new beauty line. The article then asks the reader to fill out a form to purchase skincare products.

Once the viewer’s information is plugged in, they are then billed for a product that doesn’t exist.

Denis said she was notified of the scam by a viewer who wrote in to ask if she was really leaving the show. Denis told CTV News Toronto that she has no involvement in the false skincare brands and that viewers should only trust the website Marilyn.ca to update them on her product recommendations.

She is working with authorities to try to get the fake advertisements off the Internet. For now, she is urging people to spread the word about the scam and asking viewers to report the advertisement as fake to social media officials.

“We are working with everybody that we can to tell them — Facebook, Google, Yahoo, everybody — to say ‘if you see that, don’t click it.’”

Other celebrities have been the subject of similar scams. Someone was using Dr. Oz’s image to sell products without his permission and Oprah Winfrey had to go public after a scheme promised her fans free cash.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran