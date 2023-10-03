Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto

Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.

The “Queen of Christmas” announced Monday she will be spreading the holiday spirit through the “Merry Christmas One and All” tour.

The tour kicks off in Highland, California on Nov. 15 and makes it way to the Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 27. The only other Canadian city the tour is stopping at is in Montreal on Nov. 29 at Centre Bell.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” the post reads.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans can also snag tickets at one of the presale events – American Express cardholders can purchase a ticket starting Wednesday, while Live Nation account holders can buy theirs starting Thursday.