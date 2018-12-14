

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Ian Scott to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old has appeared in 26 games with the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders this season, posting a record of 23-2-1 with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.

Scott is currently attending Hockey Canada's selection camp in Victoria for the upcoming world junior championship, where he was one of three goaltenders invited to take part.

He made his professional hockey debut on April 15, 2018 in a start for the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, stopping 30 of 33 shots to earn a 4-3 win over the Belleville Senators.

Scott remained with the Calder Cup-champion Marlies for the duration of the playoffs.

The Calgary native was originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2017 NHL draft.