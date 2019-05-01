

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Egor Korshkov to an entry-level contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Selected 31st overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the Russian forward's two-year deal runs through 2020-21.

Korshkov has also agreed to a professional tryout with the Toronto Marlies and will join their roster for the rest of the American Hockey League playoffs.

The 22-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, recording five points (three goals, two assists) in 19 regular-season games before adding three assists in nine playoff outings.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said following his team's seven-game defeat to the Boston Bruins in the opening round of the NHL playoffs that Toronto had "a couple of guys coming that will help us up front, for sure, and make us bigger up front."

It's unclear if he was referencing Korshkov, but the Novosibirsk native is listed at six foot four and 187 pounds on the KHL's website.

In 172 career KHL games, Korshkov has 65 points (24 goals, 41 assists). He won silver for his country at the 2016 world junior hockey championships, finishing tied for 10th in tournament scoring with two goals and six assists in seven games.

The Marlies were scheduled to open the second round of the AHL playoffs on Wednesday night against the visiting Cleveland Monsters.