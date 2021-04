TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have added more grit and leadership ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The club acquired forward Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in a three-team deal that also included the San Jose Sharks.

Columbus secured Toronto's first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft and fourth-round selection in 2022, while San Jose gets the Leafs' fourth rounder in 2021.

The Blue Jackets will retain 50 per cent of Foligno's contract, while the Sharks earn a pick for retaining the other half of his US$5.5-million salary cap hit.

Toronto also got minor-league forward Stefan Noesen from San Jose in the deal.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forwards Nick Foligno and Stefan Noesen in a multi-team trade with Columbus and San Jose. #LeafsForever



The trade deadline is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the 33-year-old Foligno had seven goals and 16 points in 42 games with Columbus this season. The son of former Leafs winger Mike Foligno has registered 203 goals and 482 points in 950 career regular-season games with Columbus and the Ottawa Senators.

Named the sixth captain in Blue Jackets history in May 2015, Foligno has added nine goals and 22 points in 51 playoff contests.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native was selected 28th overall by Ottawa in 2006.

The Leafs, who currently sit first in the Canadian-based North Division, beefed up their grit and leadership in the off-season, signing in free agency Joe Thornton, Wayne Simmonds and Zach Bogosian, after getting bounced from last summer's NHL post-season by Foligno's Blue Jackets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.