

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A number of celebrities will flock to Toronto over the next two weeks for the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, driving a large number of fans to the downtown core hoping to snap a picture or a selfie with their favorite stars.

For those who want to try and catch a glimpse of an A-list celebrity during the festival, the best bet is to attend one of the films and stick around before and afterwards as they walk the red carpet.

The TIFF Bell Lightbox, for example, is one of the most popular places to spot a celebrity as it serves as a venue for press conferences. Celebrities will be in and out of the theatre throughout the festival.

IN PHOTOS: What celebrities will be coming to Toronto for TIFF 2019

Roy Thomson Hall is another venue used for premiere screenings and gala presentations. Make sure to use the TIFF schedule to find out when your favourite star’s movies will be screening.

Aside from the red carpets, Torontonians may be able to spot a celebrity at one of the city’s popular hotels, restaurants and bars. Here are a few places you may be able to witness a celebrity sighting.