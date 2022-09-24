Man who disappeared jet skiing in Ajax found dead: police

A 31-year-old man who went missing from Ajax on Friday has been found dead, Durham police say.

The man, identified as Aldin Kakamani Yahoo, disappeared after going jet skiing on Lake Ontario around 12:30 p.m.

Police said his vehicle, cellphone, wallet and Jet Ski were later found at the Whitby Marina.

Trenton Air and Water Rescue, Para Rescue and Durham police’s marine unit commenced a search for Kakamani Yahoo. On Saturday, police issued a news release asking for help locating Kakamani Yahoo, who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and shorts.

Later in the afternoon, police confirmed that Kakamani Yahoo was found dead.

Police did not release details on where he was located or the cause of death but said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.