Man who allegedly placed person in chokehold in random TTC attack arrested: police

Toronto police say a man who put a person in a chokehold in an unprovoked attack on the TTC has been arrested.

Officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Friday morning for a report of an assault.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said the victim was on board a TTC bus in the area and standing near the front doors. The suspect, meanwhile, was sitting by the back exit doors, according to police.

Once the bus came to a stop at Kennedy Road, police said, the suspect attacked the victim without provocation and placed him in a chokehold.

Police said the victim suffered injuries following the incident, the extent of which were not disclosed.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released throughout the weekend and on Monday police announced an arrest had been made.

Prince Powell, 45, of Toronto, is charged with aggravated assault, assault/choking, and three counts of fail to comply with probation.

Powell is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom to answer for the charges on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the alleged assault to contact them at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.