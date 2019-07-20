

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 43-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old woman in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood this week has been arrested, Toronto police say.

Paramedics were called to an address near Bloor Street West and Bartlett Avenue for a medical call at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Once on scene, they located a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her death was initially classified as suspicious, however homicide detectives were eventually called in after it was determined that her injuries were the result of an assault.

She was later identified as Kathryn Niedoba.

On Friday afternoon, detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Larmon.

He was arrested later that same day in the area of Bloor and Dufferin streets.

He was charged with one count of manslaughter.

Larmon is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning at Old City Hall.