Man wanted for 'random attacks' on Toronto subway
A man is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly attacking two passengers on the subway in “random attacks” on Thursday.
The first incident happened around 10 p.m. when a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station, police said in a Dec. 16 news release.
The man allegedly approached and began attacking a male passenger with unproved punches, police said.
About an hour later, the same man boarded the subway again at Kennedy Station and approached a female passenger.
He attacked her by shaking her and then robbed her headphones and also threatened her, according to police.
On Friday, police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, of Toronto.
Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, 25, of Toronto is wanted by police in connection with "random attacks" on the subway on Dec. 15, 2022. (TPS Handout)
He is wanted for robbery, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threat.
Sevilla-Zelaya is described as standing at five-foot-seven, with a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing light blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark grey hoodie.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
The incidents follow a number of recent violent acts on the subway system.
Last week alone, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death near High Park station, and in another incident a Toronto Transit Commission operator was assaulted and robbed at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke.
