Man wanted for attempted murder in North York: police

A 50-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an individual in North York.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Tangiers Road, east of Keele Street, at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 12.

According to police, the victim was inside a licensed establishment when the accused approached them. An altercation ensued, officers said, and the suspect stabbed the victim before fleeing the area.

Police add that the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not provide more details about the victim or what prompted the argument.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said they're searching for Manh Khanh Tran, of Toronto, in connection with the incident. Tran is wanted for numerous charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Officers describe Tran as a bald, clean shaven man, who is approximately five-foot-five and weighs 155 pounds.

Police urge the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if he is found, and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.