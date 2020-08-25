TORONTO -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly told his thousands of followers on Instsgram to “shoot everyone” in a Toronto neighbourhood earlier this month.

On August 13, police say officers responded to information of a threat to residents in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

Police said 31-year-old Rowan Atkins, of no fixed address, told his 3,000 followers to "shoot everyone” in the area.

His followers include gang members who have been “antagonistic to the Regent Park community,” according to police.

Atkins, who police say should be considered violent and dangerous, is wanted for threatening death.

He is described by police as standing five-foot-11 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds.

Police said Atkins has a medium build with short black hair, a moustache, beard and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, police released images of Atkins in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.