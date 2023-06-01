Man wanted after allegedly threatening to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden trips after speech addressing U.S. Air Force Academy graduates

President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come. His appearance was punctuated by a stumble onstage after handing out diplomas to graduates.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton