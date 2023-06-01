Man wanted after allegedly threatening to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
A 29-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly threatening to shoot candidates running for Toronto mayor on Thursday.
Police said the man entered a location in the area of Mortimer and Memorial Park avenues and made threatening remarks against mayoral hopefuls.
He allegedly then brandished what appeared to be a firearm.
Police identified the suspect as Junior Francois Lavagesse. He is wanted for threatening bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.
He is described as six-foot-one tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair in locks.
Police said Lavagesse is considered armed and dangerous, urging anyone who locates him to call 911 immediately.
They can also contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Candidates are in the middle of a campaigning with less than four weeks left until the June 26 vote.
Two candidates said they have pulled out of Thursday’s debate at OCAD Auditorium. Mark Saunders told CP24 that he will not attend the event organized by The Federation of North Toronto Residents Associations and the Federation of South Toronto Residents Associations, citing security concerns.
Meanwhile, Brad Bradford said in a statement that he had been made aware of an online death threat towards him and his fellow candidates and will be pausing public events “until the suspect is apprehended.”
