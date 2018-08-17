

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a man walked into an east-end police station suffering from serious stab wounds.

Police told CP24 that a man, believed to be in his 30s, walked into a police station near Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East at around 11:30 p.m.

The man, according to investigators, had been stabbed and beaten and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not yet been able to find the exact location of the assault or track down any suspects in the case.

Investigators also have not released any suspect descriptions.